Amateur film festival spoofs Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters

This morning, T.A. Walker shined a light on Friday night's film Festival at the Lake Worth Playhouse.
Posted at 10:34 AM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 10:34:32-04

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Swede Fest is an amateur film festival where anyone can make a Hollywood blockbuster movie on a zero-dollar budget.

Each film is under four minutes, rated PG-13, and uses found objects as props.

The festival is based off the movie "Be Kind, Rewind" where video store clerks accidentally destroy all the movies. So the clerks remake all the movies and tell customers 'It's the Swedish version."

"It takes a lot of creativity and talent to be this awful. And without the expectations you can see the people on the screen. They're just having fun," said Elizabeth Dashiell of the Palm Beach Film Society.

Tickets cost $9 and guests are encourage to dress up in gowns or costumes.

