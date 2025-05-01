Amanda’s Corner set to launch at Delray Beach ReStore on Saturday

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Local designer and entrepreneur Amanda Perna is set to unveil Amanda’s Corner, a specially curated space at the Delray Beach ReStore, on Saturday.

It’s a collaboration with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County that promises to bring a unique shopping experience to the community, while supporting a noble cause.

Amanda Perna, the CEO and founder of The House of Perna, is no stranger to the spotlight. As a two-time Project Runway designer, published author, illustrator, and globally recognized speaker, Amanda is celebrated for her vibrant use of color and her mission to empower women to embrace their creativity.

Her latest venture, Amanda’s Corner, aims to showcase an eclectic array of fashion, home décor, special finds, and inspired looks—each selected for its unique character and style.

“I’ve always believed that great design should be accessible,” Perna stated. “Creating this corner felt like a natural extension of my passion for sustainable living and design. I wanted to curate a space that feels like a boutique where every item is a treasure waiting to be discovered.”

The launch reception will kick off at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, welcoming community members to join in the celebration.

Attendees will be treated to a delightful morning of shopping, featuring delicious brunch bites and a mimosa bar, as well as the opportunity to participate in a DIY floral arrangement station.

The collaboration with Habitat for Humanity is particularly meaningful, as proceeds from the ReStore directly support the organization’s mission to build homes, communities, and hope for families in need. With four locations across Palm Beach County, ReStores accept donations of furniture, appliances, décor, and building materials, selling them at accessible prices while keeping valuable items out of landfills.

“Amanda’s Corner offers shoppers a new way to support our mission while discovering unique finds and shopping with purpose,” said Todd Passehl, chief retail officer of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County. “This partnership beautifully encapsulates the essence of our ReStores—transforming generosity and creativity into tangible impacts for families in need.”

Join the Festivities

Saturday, May 3, 2025

Delray Beach ReStore

1900 N. Federal Highway, Delray Beach, FL 33483

10 a.m. to noon

