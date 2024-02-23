Adults-only circus show to have stops in Palm Beach County

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton and Jupiter, get ready for a wild ride! Mr. Swindle's Peculiarium is back, promising laughter, acrobats, and surprises.

WPTV journalist T.A. Walker shined a light on the adults-only circus show as he learned how to do acrobatics and aerobatics.

T.A. Walker learns an acrobatic stunt

T.A. Walker learns how to do a circus stunt

T.A. Walker learns an aerobatic stunt

Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium coming to Boca, Jupiter, and Palm Bay

Mr. Swindle's starts with a cocktail hour and the show promises lots of laughter and jaw-dropping stunts.

There are five shows this weekend at Mizner Park Amphitheater and the following two weekends at Carlin Park in Jupiter, before it heads to Palm Bay in Brevard County.

Tickets start at $55 and they do sell out.