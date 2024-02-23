Watch Now
Adults-only circus show to have stops in Palm Beach County

Prepare for a riot of laughter and astonishing acts as Mr. Swindle's Peculiarium returns with outrageous comedy and jaw-dropping stunts. This morning, T.A. Walker is in Boca Raton “auditioning” to get into the circus.
Posted at 11:30 AM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 11:30:52-05

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton and Jupiter, get ready for a wild ride! Mr. Swindle's Peculiarium is back, promising laughter, acrobats, and surprises.

WPTV journalist T.A. Walker shined a light on the adults-only circus show as he learned how to do acrobatics and aerobatics.

Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium coming to Boca, Jupiter, and Palm Bay

Mr. Swindle's starts with a cocktail hour and the show promises lots of laughter and jaw-dropping stunts.

There are five shows this weekend at Mizner Park Amphitheater and the following two weekends at Carlin Park in Jupiter, before it heads to Palm Bay in Brevard County.

Tickets start at $55 and they do sell out.

