A little Hogwarts in Boynton Beach: SouthTech Prep’s house system builds leaders — and bragging rights

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — SouthTech Preparatory Academy is bringing a little Hogwarts-style magic to middle school life in Palm Beach County — minus the wands and wizard robes.

The tuition-free public charter school, serving 520 students in grades six through eight, has adopted a colorful “house system” designed to foster belonging, build character and boost school spirit.

Inspired by the Ron Clark Academy model, every student and staff member is assigned to one of four houses — Altruismo (black), Amistad (red), Reveur (blue) or Isibindi (green) — each with its own name, color, symbols and identity.

The sorting is done SouthTech-style, with new students spinning a wheel to discover their house. Once assigned, students earn house points throughout the year for positive behavior, teamwork, leadership, academic effort and school spirit. The competition is friendly but fierce, with points tallied toward end-of-year celebrations and bragging rights.

House Amistad, whose color is red, holds the current championship title.

Altruismo (black) – From the Portuguese word for “altruism,” meaning selflessness. This house stands for generosity, helping others, and a spirit of giving without expecting anything in return.

Amistad (red) – From the Spanish word for “friendship.” This house embodies kindness, empathy, and strong relationships — both inside and outside the school community.

Reveur (blue) – From the French word for “dreamer.” This house encourages creativity, imagination, and students who dare to dream big and chase those dreams.

Isibindi (green) – From the Zulu word for “courage.” This house represents bravery, resilience, and standing up for what’s right, even when it’s difficult.

School leaders say the program has helped bridge grade levels, strengthen connections between students and teachers, and create smaller leadership communities. By encouraging good citizenship alongside academic excellence, the house system aims to produce not only successful graduates but future leaders.

The initiative is part of the SouthTech School network’s broader mission to combine academic excellence with career and technical education, preparing students for high school and life beyond.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

