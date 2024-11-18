A-listers featured in new Palm Beach County history of tourism exhibit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jack Nicklaus, Coco Gauff, Tiger Williams, Lilly Pulitzer, and Jackie O are just a few of the A-listers featured at a new exhibit about the history of tourism in the Palm Beaches.

"They're all connected to Palm Beach County. They are world-renowned, and we are so lucky to have them as residents in our area," said Kyle Lucks, an artist in residence at the Historical Society of Palm Beach County.

"Wish You Were Here" was curated by the Historical Society of Palm Beach County and highlights the natural environment, art and culture, sports and recreation, marine industries, as well as America’s first resorts in the exhibit.

"I really wanted to tell a chronological story that kind of started with the beginning of tourism in Palm Beach County, and I wanted to show kind of the growth and progression of the story into the tourism industry that we understand today," said Erica Grant, the curator of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County.

The evolution of the Palm Beaches 150-year-old tourism industry will be on display through the end of June.

According to Discover the Palm Beaches, Palm Beach County was the fastest-growing vacation destination in Florida over the summer.