A celebration of blooms: 20th Annual Waterlily Celebration at McKee Botanical Garden

VERO BEACH, Fla. — This Saturday, June 14, McKee Botanical Garden will open its gates for the 20th Annual Waterlily Celebration, inviting garden enthusiasts, families, and aspiring artists to immerse themselves in a stunning display of aquatic beauty.

20th annual Waterlily Celebration this Saturday in Vero Beach

The event promises to highlight McKee's distinguished collection of waterlilies, which boasts 51 certified specimens recognized as a Collection of Excellence by the International Waterlily and Water Gardening Society.

A World-Class Collection

Nestled along US Highway 1, McKee Botanical Garden is one of only eight gardens globally to achieve such an honor, joining esteemed locations in England, New York, Colorado, Texas, Spain, and Latour-Marliac, Temple-sur-Lot, France, a historical resource for Claude Monet. Visitors can wander along shady paths and explore picturesque ponds, tranquil pools, and winding water features that showcase these magnificent blooms.

Artistry in Nature

As the event celebrates the beauty of waterlilies, it also encourages artistic expression. Local artists and plein air enthusiasts are invited to paint amidst the gardens, drawing inspiration from the vibrant colors and reflections of McKee’s waterlilies.

In addition to painting, amateur and professional photographers are encouraged to submit their photos for the annual waterlily photo contest. All submissions will be displayed in the Hall of Giants, showcasing the talent and creativity of the community.

Expert Insight and Garden Activities

Lila and Gloria Teague, devoted aquatic gardeners at McKee, will host interactive demonstrations throughout the day. Attendees can learn about the intricacies of waterlily cultivation, including repotting techniques and maintaining the health of pond plants.

Waterlilies have been a significant part of the garden since 1926 when explorers first brought exotic specimens from South America. Their collection has grown into one of the premier locations for waterlilies in Florida, and they are excited to share that history and knowledge at this event.

Family Fun and Festivities

The celebration isn’t just for art lovers and horticulturalists; it offers activities for the whole family. Children can explore the garden through interactive games, while plant vendors will be on hand for those looking to bring a piece of the garden home. Colorful handmade baskets will also be available, adding to the festive atmosphere of the day.

Plan Your Visit

Gates open at 8:30 a.m., and admission is free for McKee members, $20 for adults and $15 for children

Main Pond – The focal point of the garden where a variety of waterlilies are prominently displayed. North Pond – A beautiful area featuring additional waterlily varieties, surrounded by lush vegetation. Main Jungle Trail Pond – This pond offers a naturalistic setting for viewing waterlilies alongside tropical flora. Children’s Garden Pond – A family-friendly area where children can enjoy the beauty of the waterlilies in a vibrant, playful environment. Duck Pond – A peaceful spot where waterlilies thrive, often accompanied by playful ducks. Watery Maze – A unique garden feature that encourages exploration and offers close encounters with various waterlily collections. Reservoir / Bamboo Pavilion – This area showcases waterlilies within a serene setting, framed by bamboo and other lush plantings.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.