'90s fashions kick off back-to-school tax-free holiday

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Mall at Wellington Green showed off the back-to-school fashion trends Monday, just in time for the first day of the tax-free holiday.

The tax-free holiday runs from July 25 to Aug. 7.

It turns out what's old is new again. Most of the fashion trends focus on updating 1990s looks.

What Qualifies for the Tax-Free Guidelines



School Supplies under $50

Clothing under $100

Electronics (like laptops) under $1,500

"We have sales throughout the mall, some even up to 30 to 40% off. That combined with extra savings [from the] sales tax [holiday] is a great time to shop," Asad Sadiq, the general manager for the Mall at Wellington Green, said.

"We are looking at the '90s. They are here to stay," Wellington mommy blogger Briana D’Angelo said. "We got a lot of the newer Boho-sheik looks, but we also have the ripped jeans, the graphic tease, and of course, the flannels, the plaids."

D'Angelo said this season's color is Kelly Green.

