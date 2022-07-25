Watch Now
'90s fashions kick off back-to-school tax-free holiday

Mall at Wellington Green shows off this year's trends
The Mall at Wellington Green shows off Back to School Fashions on the First Day of Tax Free Holiday (July 25 - Aug. 7).
Wellington mommy blogger Briana D’Angelo
Posted at 12:33 PM, Jul 25, 2022
WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Mall at Wellington Green showed off the back-to-school fashion trends Monday, just in time for the first day of the tax-free holiday.

The tax-free holiday runs from July 25 to Aug. 7.

It turns out what's old is new again. Most of the fashion trends focus on updating 1990s looks.

What Qualifies for the Tax-Free Guidelines

  • School Supplies under $50
  • Clothing under $100
  • Electronics (like laptops) under $1,500

"We have sales throughout the mall, some even up to 30 to 40% off. That combined with extra savings [from the] sales tax [holiday] is a great time to shop," Asad Sadiq, the general manager for the Mall at Wellington Green, said.

"We are looking at the '90s. They are here to stay," Wellington mommy blogger Briana D’Angelo said. "We got a lot of the newer Boho-sheik looks, but we also have the ripped jeans, the graphic tease, and of course, the flannels, the plaids."

D'Angelo said this season's color is Kelly Green.

