'9 to 5: The Musical' clocking in this weekend at Florida Atlantic University

BOCA RATON, Fla. — In 1980, the movie "9 to 5" premiered in theaters. It’s a story that uses humor to address workplace gender inequality. The movie stared actors Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and country singer Dolly Parton.

About 30 years later "9 to 5" was adapted into a musical that briefly played on Broadway. WPTV's T.A. Walker Shined A Light on FAU's version of the musical which has four shows this weekend in Boca Raton.

9 to 5 cast sings 'Shine Like the Sun'

The Tony-nominated musical tells the story of three women, Violet, Doralee, and Judy, who find themselves working for a chauvinistic boss.

"It addresses the topic with a lot of humor. It's a bit of a morality play, like the movie... so it's heightened... ...In some ways I think we've come really far in the sense that we do have these open conversations now, and you'll still find a lot fewer women in leadership roles--pay disparity," said cast member Ana Marie Calise.

Tickets start at $18 for FAU students and staff and $25 for the general public. For tickets, click here.