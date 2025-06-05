$7 pet adoptions available at Humane Society of the Treasure Coast in Palm City

PALM CITY, Fla. — This June, the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast is celebrating a milestone — 70 years of serving the community and finding loving homes for pets in need.

To mark this special occasion, the shelter is hosting an adoption event June 7-8, offering a unique opportunity for animal lovers to bring home a furry companion at an unbeatable price.

During this two-day event, adoption fees for all dogs and cats over one year old will be $7.

This significant reduction is aimed at encouraging residents to adopt and give a second chance to animals awaiting their forever homes.

The offer is valid at the main shelter located at 4100 Southwest Leighton Farm Ave. in Palm City, as well as two thrift store locations in Stuart at 1099 Northwest 21st St. and 3302 Southeast Federal Hwy.

The details of the event are as follows:



June 7: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 8: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to the amazing adoption fees, all pets available during this event are already spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, ensuring that adopters can feel confident in bringing home a healthy pet.

Click here for more information or call the shelter directly at (772) 223-8822.

