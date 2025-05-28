6 tips to prepare for the 2025 hurricane season

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — As hurricane season approaches, it’s crucial for Florida residents to be proactive in their preparedness efforts.

With the right plan and supplies, you can safeguard your family and property when storms threaten. For a more comprehensive list check out the WPTV Hurricane Guide.

KEY PREPARATION STEPS*

1. Stock your emergency kit



Ensure your emergency kit includes enough food and water to last at least seven days for each family member, including pets. Consider non-perishable items such as canned goods and dried foods along with a manual can opener.



Include essential supplies such as flashlights, batteries, first-aid kits, and sanitation items.

2. Create a communication plan

Establish a family emergency communication plan. Designate a meeting point and keep a list of important phone numbers handy, such as local emergency services, family members, and friends.

3. Review and update important documents

Gather vital documents, including insurance policies, medical records, and identification. Store these in a waterproof container so they remain safe and accessible.

4. Prepare your home

Take steps to secure your property by trimming trees, reinforcing windows, and securing loose outdoor items that can become projectiles in strong winds.

5. Plan for pets

Don’t forget your furry family members! Prepare a pet emergency kit that includes food, water, medications, and identification tags to ensure their safety during a storm.

6. Stay informed

Keep up-to-date on weather forecasts, local alerts, and evacuation routes. Sign up for emergency alerts from local government agencies to receive timely information.

Hurricane SIGN UP here to attend WPTV's hurricane preparedness day in St. Lucie County Jordan Matich

*=Sources: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, FloridaDisaster.org, and WPTV’s First Alert Weather Team.

