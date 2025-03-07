5th Annual Jupiter Irish Fest promises a weekend of culture, music, and fun

JUPITER, Fla. — The 5th Annual Jupiter Irish Fest is set to take over Abacoa Town Center this weekend, March 8 and 9, inviting locals and visitors alike to revel in the vibrant culture of Ireland. Bringing together families, friends, and the community, the festival promises an exciting lineup of live music, traditional Irish food, and a variety of beverages.

Festival Director Dave McGovern, a local Captain firefighter/paramedic and proud native of Dublin, is thrilled to share his heritage with the Jupiter community.

The festival opens at 11 a.m. daily and the weekend promises performances from headlining act Bangers and Mash and a host of local favorites, including the Rogue Theory Band, Killbillies, and the Tir Na Greine Irish Dancers. The entertainment lineup also includes a new Irish dance competition and the popular Irish Costume Contest, where adults and children can showcase their festive outfits for a chance to win prizes.

In addition to the live music and contests, attendees can indulge in a variety of traditional Irish cuisine, such as corned beef sandwiches, fish and chips, and shepherd's pie, all available for sampling. The Temple Bar will serve up an array of drinks including Guinness, Harp, Smithwick’s, and specialty cocktails, while the Irish Whiskey Tasting Tent offers flights of Irish whiskey for enthusiasts to enjoy.

The festival is also committed to giving back to the community, with proceeds from raffles supporting local charities, including the Southeast Florida Honor Flight, which honors veterans, and the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund, helping disabled veterans in need.

Admission to the Jupiter Irish Fest is just $5 for adults, with free entry for children 12 and under when accompanied by an adult.

Guests are encouraged to wear green and join in the fun for a weekend filled with the spirit of Ireland.

For more information on the festival schedule and ticket details, visit jupiteririshfest.com.

