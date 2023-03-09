5K set to fund Young Singers scholarships on Saturday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Young Singers of the Palm Beaches is hosting its 5K on Saturday in Okeeheelee Park in West Palm Beach.

"The 5K is really important because 32% of our children that sing with us need financial assistance to be able to participate. So the 5K funds those, those students, so it's really important that everybody that wants to participate can," said Melanie Blankstein, the managing director for the Young Singers.

WATCH: Young Singers perform "Star Spangled Banner"

The organizers said the singing group has been important in developing its members.

"Coming out of COVID they were isolated and this is the opportunity for them to get back together and to become confident and become to reunite those friendships and build their confidence," said Blankstein.

The 5K starts at 8 a.m. and participants are asked to arrive by 7:30 a.m. to pick up shirts and participate in a warm-up and line up. Registration costs $35.

WATCH: Young Singers perform "Bridge Over Troubled Water"

The Young Singers of the Palm Beaches said they aspire to be an inclusive vocal community that provides a safe and accepting space.

For more information about the 5K, click here.