5 hidden classrooms under Palm Beach County solar panels

Augmented reality teaches kids about clean energy
This morning you can learn about clean energy by using your cell phone and augmented reality. There are five hidden outdoor classrooms in Palm Beach County.
Posted at 10:07 AM, Sep 09, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Remember the Pokemon Go craze? You used your phone to see hidden characters around town and play an online game.

Now kids can develop their STEAM skills by using a similar augmented reality hidden under five of Florida Power and Light's SolarNow Solar Trees in Palm Beach County.

With your cell phone you scan a QR code and FPL's new augmented reality character, Sunny, appears and teaches kids about solar power. You can even take a selfie.

Locations of the hidden classrooms

  • Barracuda Bay Aquatic Complex (Riviera Beach) 
  • City of Palm Beach Gardens Aquatic Complex 
  • Manatee Lagoon (West Palm Beach) 
  • Cox Science Center (West Palm Beach) 
  • Loggerhead Marinelife Center (Juno Beach) 

