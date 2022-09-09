5 hidden classrooms under Palm Beach County solar panels

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Remember the Pokemon Go craze? You used your phone to see hidden characters around town and play an online game.

Now kids can develop their STEAM skills by using a similar augmented reality hidden under five of Florida Power and Light's SolarNow Solar Trees in Palm Beach County.

With your cell phone you scan a QR code and FPL's new augmented reality character, Sunny, appears and teaches kids about solar power. You can even take a selfie.

Locations of the hidden classrooms

