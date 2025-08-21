5 fun things to do this weekend: Flamingos, flight simulators, giant heart selfies and more

Looking for something fun to do in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast this weekend?

I’ve got you covered with five colorful, can’t-miss events happening Friday, Aug. 22 through Sunday, Aug. 24.

Lion Country Safari Lion Country Safari has gone peak Florida with its new Flamingo Mingle Encounters

1. Feed Flamingos at Lion Country Safari – Loxahatchee

Lion Country Safari has gone peak Florida with its new Flamingo Mingle Encounters. Twice daily, you can stroll into the walk-through area, hand-feed their vibrant flock of Caribbean flamingos, and snap envy-inducing photos.

“They’re expert posers,” said Haley McCann from Lion Country Safari. “Sometimes they stand on that one leg — just having them walk through and interact, being as vibrant as they are, they’re a lot of fun.”

When I asked what happens if you wear pink, Haley reminded me I had just done it and asked if I felt accepted as part of the flock. I told her I think I’m lowest on the pecking order.

Tickets for the add-on start at just under $25 (plus park admission).

More information: lioncountrysafari.com

Cox Science Center and Aquarium/Facebook Step into the pilot’s seat and challenge yourself to master the art of flying with their brand new flight simulator exhibit. For ages 8 and up

2. Take Off at the Cox Science Center’s New Flight Deck – West Palm Beach

Ever dreamed of being a pilot, pulling off stunt loops, or flying under the Eiffel Tower — without TSA? The Cox Science Center and Aquarium’s brand‑new Flight Deck exhibit lets guests eight and up step into state‑of‑the‑art flight simulators with 180° wrap-around visuals.

It’s the perfect mix of STEM learning and “Top Gun” fantasy, minus Tom Cruise’s aviators.

Included with general admission: $26 adults, $22 kids (3–12).

More information: coxsciencecenter.org

JEFRË The installation is expected to be completed in time for a public dedication on Valentine’s Day 2022.

3. Heart in the Park Grand Opening – Tradition, Port St. Lucie

A 73-foot-tall heart sculpture is finally ready for its big debut. This free Saturday morning celebration runs 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features hands‑only CPR lessons from local firefighters, meeting the artist Jefrë, and exploring the new Shoppes at the Heart.

“People will be coming in not only that live here, they will be bringing their families," Mayor Shannon Martin said. "Visitors will be coming from all over, and it will absolutely drive our economy and drive our sales tax dollars.”

Don’t forget to grab the ultimate heart selfie.

More information: https://traditionfl.com/events/heart-in-the-park-grand-opening/

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Chris Kattan attends the SNL50: The Anniversary Special at Rockefeller Plaza on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

4. Chris Kattan Live – The Banyan Live, West Palm Beach (Friday Night)

Mango. Mr. Peepers. One half of the Butabi Brothers. Comedy fans, rejoice — Chris Kattan from Saturday Night Live is bringing his stand‑up act to The Banyan Live Friday night. Doors open at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m. This one’s 18+ only, with a $5 surcharge for guests under 21.

Location: 8199 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach

More information: thebanyanlive.com

WPTV 38th annual Tampa General Hospital Loggerhead Triathlon on Aug. 24, 2024 in Jupiter.

5. 38th Tampa General Hospital Loggerhead Triathlon – Jupiter

Florida’s longest‑standing triathlon is back — this is the 38th edition, the tradition is as strong as ever. The race starts at Carlin Park Saturday morning with a 3/8 mile swim, 13‑mile bike, and 3.1‑mile run.

It’s also a give‑back event, benefiting Loggerhead Marinelife Center and Friends of Jupiter Beach, complete with volunteer opportunities.

Date and time: Sat., Aug. 23: Racers arrive 6 a.m., take‑off at 7 a.m.

More information: pbnchamber.com

