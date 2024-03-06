Watch Now
'42nd Street' musical set to open in Jupiter

Posted at 10:19 AM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 10:19:18-05

JUPITER, Fla. — The musical "42nd Street" is set in the Great Depression. It's soundtrack is a jukebox of Broadway's favorite songs and the plot is a behind-the-scenes look at putting on a musical in the 1930s.

At the time, 42nd and Broadway was a part of Manhattan known to attack lowlifes to the elite.

The musical is opening at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre on Tuesday, March 12.

"The Maltz Jupiter Theatre is amazing because you're getting a show that's entirely produced here. So all the choreography, the set design, the projections, the costumes, the lighting, everything is done right here on site. So you know the whole community of Jupiter can say this is our own version of this project musical," said Jay Johnson, an actor in 42nd Street

There are limited tickets left, most of which are during the third week of the musical's run.

