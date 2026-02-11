41st ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival returns to Palm Beach Gardens this Valentine’s weekend

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The Gardens North County District Park will once again transform into a vibrant outdoor gallery as the 41st ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival returns on Feb. 14–15, 2026.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, more than 200 juried artists will showcase paintings, photography, sculpture, jewelry, and mixed media pieces. The nationally recognized festival also offers live music on the Main Stage, interactive art experiences, and a dedicated ArtiKids Zone for young visitors.

Food lovers can enjoy the Sysco Chef Showcase, presented in partnership with Flavor South Florida, featuring live cooking demonstrations, tastings, and cocktail artistry from local chefs. The event’s commemorative poster artist, Molly Leach, will be on site, painting live and meeting festival-goers.

Festival highlights include:



Admission: $12 advance, $15 day-of, children 12 and under free

VIP Patron Society: $75 experience with private hospitality tent and exclusive artist events throughout the year

Parking: Free shuttle from Fairway Office Center; $15 paid parking at Timber Trace Elementary and Watson B. Duncan Middle School

Mobile App: Available on the App Store and Google Play for schedules, artist information, and maps

Organizers say volunteers are still welcome and can sign up through ArtiGras.org

Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

