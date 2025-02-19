31st annual Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival set to take over downtown

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The city of Lake Worth Beach is gearing up for the return of the much-loved Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival, taking place on Feb. 22-23.

Celebrating its 31st year, the free, family-friendly event transforms downtown Lake Worth Beach into an open-air gallery featuring more than 600 talented artists who will create stunning works of art using chalk.

Festival hours are set for 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Those who attend can look forward to an array of vibrant art displays, a dedicated kids area, diverse food options from local vendors and live music performances spanning both days.

The festival has already set records this year, featuring 48 highlighted artists and showcasing works from 263 local artists, 94 schools and various nonprofit organizations.

Organizers are expecting an attendance of over 100,000.

WPTV will also be there meeting festivalgoers!

ROAD CLOSURES

In preparation for the festival, several road closures will be implemented from about 6 a.m. Friday until 10 p.m. on Sunday.

• Lake Avenue from South Dixie Highway to South Federal Highway

• Lucerne Avenue from North Dixie Highway to North Federal Highway

• J,K,L,M, Streets from Second Avenue North to First Avenue South

PARKING AND SHUTTLE SERVICE AVAILABLE

For those planning to attend, there is limited parking but pay and park lots are available in the downtown area.

Festivalgoers are encouraged to use Tri-Rail. Festival shuttles will make timely loops from the Lake Worth Beach Tri-Rail station to downtown from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

A Park and Ride is also available at Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth campus. Visitors can park at the college and free shuttles will make timely loops to Lake Worth Beach City Hall downtown from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

With a promise of spectacular artistry and community celebration, the Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival is poised to be another memorable event in the city's vibrant cultural calendar.

