ATLANTIS, Fla. — "20% of new colon cancer cases are diagnosed in patients under 54," said Dr. Juliet Ray, Colorectal Surgeon, HCA Florida JFK Hospital. "150,000 new cases a year, one in 24 will be diagnosed in their lifetime."

That's why she is helping raise funds to beat colon cancer.

HCA Florida, JFK Hospital, and HiiT56, a gym in Boca Raton, invite you to join them in supporting Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. "Let's Kick Cancer's Butt" together on March 30 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Organizers encourage participants to dress in blue, the color associated with colon cancer.

Their website states, "We’re taking action with end colon cancer coast to coast, a national movement rallying passionate fundraisers like us to make a difference. Every dollar we raise supports lifesaving screenings, patient support, and groundbreaking research through the Colorectal Cancer Alliance."

Hiit56

9060 Kimberly Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33434

