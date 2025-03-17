Watch Now
LifestyleShining A Light

Actions

20% of new colon cancer cases are diagnosed in patients under 54

Colon Cancer Screening
AP
FILE - This microscope image made available by the National Cancer Institute Center for Cancer Research in 2015 shows human colon cancer cells with the nuclei stained red. Americans should start getting screened for colon cancer earlier, at age 45 instead of waiting until they're 50, according to new guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, released on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (NCI Center for Cancer Research via AP, File)
Colon Cancer Screening
Posted
and last updated

ATLANTIS, Fla. — "20% of new colon cancer cases are diagnosed in patients under 54," said Dr. Juliet Ray, Colorectal Surgeon, HCA Florida JFK Hospital. "150,000 new cases a year, one in 24 will be diagnosed in their lifetime."

That's why she is helping raise funds to beat colon cancer.

HCA Florida, JFK Hospital, and HiiT56, a gym in Boca Raton, invite you to join them in supporting Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. "Let's Kick Cancer's Butt" together on March 30 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Organizers encourage participants to dress in blue, the color associated with colon cancer.

Their website states, "We’re taking action with end colon cancer coast to coast, a national movement rallying passionate fundraisers like us to make a difference. Every dollar we raise supports lifesaving screenings, patient support, and groundbreaking research through the Colorectal Cancer Alliance."

Donate Here.
Register Here.

Hiit56
9060 Kimberly Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33434

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening