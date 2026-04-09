10th Annual SWA Run AWAY 5K hits the trail this Saturday in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Solid Waste Authority (SWA) Run AWAY 5K is lacing up for its 10th anniversary this Saturday, April 11, 2026, bringing runners and walkers to the scenic SWA Greenway Trail System in West Palm Beach. The event benefits Resource Depot, a nonprofit creative reuse center that inspires conservation and community engagement through repurposing items that would otherwise end up in the waste stream.

True to its name, participants will “run away” into nature along a unique course featuring cabbage palms, cypress hammocks, marshes, and pine flatwoods. Along the way, runners will catch views of Grassy Waters Preserve and the Renewable Energy Park, highlighting the harmony between Palm Beach County’s industry and natural beauty.

Registration fees include race bib, t-shirt, finisher’s medal, and finish line video, with special pricing for youth 10 and under, plus a virtual “sleep-in” option for those who still want to support the cause without hitting the trail. Groups of six or more receive a $5 discount and a special shout-out during the race.

WHEN: Saturday, April 11, 2026 — Race starts 7:30 a.m. (Rain or Shine)

WHERE: SWA Palmetto Trailhead Parking Area at the bend where 45th Street meets N Jog Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33412

DETAILS & REGISTRATION: resourcedepot.org/swa-run-away-5k

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AI Disclaimer: This story was crafted with the assistance of AI technology trained to pace itself like a seasoned runner — generating community event content quickly while staying on course for accuracy and clarity.