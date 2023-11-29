Shannen Doherty wants to 'embrace life' as cancer spreads to her bones

"Beverly Hills, 90210" star Shannen Doherty has reveled a new chapter in her fight with cancer after she said doctors told her the disease has spread to her bones.

The 52-year-old actress shared that her cancer is stage 4, but noted that she will still remain optimistic.

"We're on a really good regiment right now and it's working well for me, so day by day, month by month, year by year," she shared in a video posted to social media.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Doherty said she isn't ready to die yet, but said she also isn't afraid.

"I'm not done with living. I'm not dong with loving. I'm not done with creating. I'm not done with hopefully changing things for the better," she said.

SEE MORE: Shannen Doherty shares video from before undergoing brain surgery

The "Charmed" star has been battling cancer for at least eight years, and said she will share more about her battle in a podcast called "Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty," that is set to air on iHeartRadio. It's where she plans to talk about her life, her career, and her health struggles.

Doherty, who was originally diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, said doctors told her it had spread. She said she plans to stay positive, focus on the big picture and continue to fight. She said it was last January when she found out the treatment would have to focus on her brain, including radiation treatment.

Doherty said it was "definitely one of the scariest things" she has ever been through in her "entire life."

In 2017, she said the cancer went into remission but said at the time, "as every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time."

She said that even though she has had to make some tough decisions about reconstruction and taking pills, she said she feels "blessed," and said she was just "going to just breathe."

Dougherty told People, "When you ask yourself, 'Why me? Why did I get cancer?' ... 'Why did my cancer come back? Why am I stage 4?,' that leads you to look for the bigger purpose in life."

She hopes to raise awareness about cancer and fund raise for cancer research, saying she believes it's "insane" that there still isn't a cure.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com