Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

NASA releases 25 unseen images of the Peacock constellation, Crab Nebula and more

The stunning set of images is to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the space agency's Chandra X-ray Observatory.
NASA Chandra 25th Anniversary photos
Chandra X-ray Observatory Center / NASA
These images were released to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Chandra. They represent the wide range of objects that the telescope has observed over its quarter century of observations. The images range from supernova remnants, like Cassiopeia A, to star-formation regions like the Orion Nebula, to the region at the center of the Milky Way.
NASA Chandra 25th Anniversary photos
Posted at 6:17 PM, Jul 23, 2024

NASA has released 25 never-before-seen images of various cosmic objects to celebrate the 25th anniversary launch of its Chandra X-ray Observatory.

The unseen images showcase the Crab Nebula, Orion Nebula, Virgo Cluster, Peacock constellation and more — all bursting with bright, galactic hues of purple, gold and red.

NASA said the stellar set of photographs is just a small sample of the 25,000 observations Chandra has taken during its quarter-century in space.

RELATED STORY | Get ready for the 'Buck moon' and Perseid meteor shower

“These images, which all include data from Chandra, demonstrate how X-ray astronomy explores all corners of the universe,” NASA said in a statement. “By combining X-rays from Chandra with other space-based observatories and telescopes on the ground, as many of these images do, astronomers can tackle the biggest questions and investigate long-standing mysteries across the cosmos.”

Chandra was launched on July 23, 1999, from the space shuttle Columbia. The idea for Chandra began in 1976 and, eventually, it became one of NASA’s “great observatories” along with the Hubble Space Telescope and the now-retired Compton Gamma Ray Observatory and Spitzer Space Telescope.

“Scientists have written over 10,000 peer-reviewed and accepted papers based on Chandra data, gathering almost half a million citations, making it one of the most productive NASA missions in astrophysics,” the space agency said.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.