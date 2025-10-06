First supermoon of 2025 will light up the sky. Here’s when to look up

The first supermoon of 2025 will shine brightly in the night sky on Monday.

A supermoon occurs when a full or new moon comes within 90% of its closest distance to Earth. NASA says the moon will appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual.

According to EarthSky, the moon will reach its fullest point at 11:48 p.m. ET across North America.

Monday’s supermoon is also considered the harvest moon, as it’s the full moon closest to the autumn equinox on Sept. 22. The previous full moon occurred earlier this month, on Sept. 7.

If you miss Monday night’s display, you’ll have two more chances to catch a supermoon this year — one in November and another in December.

