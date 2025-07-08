Texas flooding death toll tops 100; 11 remain missing from Camp Mystic

Officials in Texas say at least 100 people are dead — including over two dozen children — after devastating flash floods ravaged Central Texas over the weekend.

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office said late Monday the bodies of 84 people, including those of 28 children, have been recovered in the county. Combined with information from nearby counties, it indicates a total of more than 100 people died in the flooding.

Officials are still working to identify 22 adults and 10 children.

11 from Camp Mystic remain missing

Officials said that at least 11 people from Camp Mystic, a summer camp for girls, remain missing. Ten of the 11 people missing from Camp Mystic are campers, with the remaining unaccounted person being a counselor.

Twenty-seven people died at the camp from the flooding, officials said.

Overall, officials haven't been able to release an exact number on how many people remain unaccounted for statewide. Search and rescue teams will continue their search for a fifth day on Tuesday.

Scrutiny over weather warnings continues

Although the National Weather Service issued flood watches and warnings, how those warnings were relayed to the public are facing scrutiny. Survivors of last week's flooding reported that they were unaware the Guadalupe River had swelled to record levels on Friday.

"I thought it was just lightning and thunderstorm," camp counselor Caroline Cutrona told CNN on Monday. "I had no idea the severity. I mean, I was awake throughout the night because it was loud and the cabins were shaking, but we've had thunderstorms and lightning at Camp Mystic multiple times and it's always been OK and so I always thought it was going to be OK."

An official measurement of the river indicates that levels rose 29 feet in less than two hours on the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas.

President Trump poised to visit Texas

President Donald Trump told reporters he intends to visit Texas on Friday to oversee recovery efforts.

"That was a terrible event, terrible event," he said. "You saw that maybe where Texas was just absolutely so badly hurt by something that was a big surprise late in the evening. So we'll be working with the governor and all of the people of Texas."