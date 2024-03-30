Reports: Gypsy Rose Blanchard splits from husband, leaves social media

Three months after she was released from prison, it appears the honeymoon period has ended for Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband.

Gypsy was released from prison on Dec. 28, 2023, after serving less than 10 years for the murder of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. Gypsy's story gained national attention after the murder, which was assisted by her then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn. After she was charged, Gypsy revealed that her mother had abused her for nearly her entire life, forcing her to pretend to be chronically ill and wheelchair-bound while subjecting her to a litany of unnecessary procedures and surgeries.

Gypsy married Ryan Anderson, a special education teacher, while she was behind bars at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri, and he was the one picked her up on the day of her release.

But in a post on social media to a private account obtained by People, Gypsy said that the pair were separating.

She said, "People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

Immediately after leaving prison, Gypsy joined social media and gained large followings on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Featured prominently in the photos and videos she posted, her new husband was a constant presence and she often made a point of celebrating their love in her posts.

Ryan joined Gypsy as she embarked on a press tour after her release, touting both her self-published ebook, "Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom," and her Lifetime docuseries, "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard."

Gypsy deleted her public-facing social media accounts in early March. She posted and then deleted a video on TikTok, which has since been shared by other users, saying that she was not interested in being famous and decrying social media as a "roadway to hell," the Daily Mail reported.

This story was originally published by Lauren Silver at Court TV.

