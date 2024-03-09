Woman, 22, sentenced to 2 years in prison for vehicular homicide in 2022

LAKE WORTH BEACH — A 22-year Orlando woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for the lesser charge of vehicular homicide of a 41-year-old man near Lake Worth Beach in 2022.

On Thursday, Jamie Padgett also pleaded guilty to DUI serious bodily injury and driving while under the influence causing serious bodily , which will be served concurrently. She had been charged with DUI manslaughter.

Circuit Court Judge Cymonie Rowe also ordered her to three years probation and driver's licenser revoked for three years. The judge also found her to be a youthful offender, which can include youth boot camp involving manual labor, physical training, personal development and educational courses.

At 10:58 p.m. Sept. 26, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a crash in the 2700 block of Sixth Avenue South near John Prince Park and Palm Beach State

Padgett was driving a 2021 Audi eastbound on Sixth Avenue South in the westbound lane and Anglade was traveling westbound on Sixth Avenue South in a 2007 Ford Focus.

Padgett's Audi collided with the front of the victim's car in the westbound lane, pushing his car eastbound. Both vehicles came to rest together in the westbound lane, east of the impact area.

Anglade was pronounced dead on the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

All occupants of the Audi, including two passengers, 19 and 20, were taken to the hospital for injuries.

According to the arrest report, ethanol and drug levels in Padgett's "blood were consistent with the behaviors and indications of impairment observed" after the collision.

