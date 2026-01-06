LAKE WORTH, Fla. — For many Venezuelan Americans in South Florida, the gravity of the moment is still sinking in after the arrest and extradition of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

At El Empanadazo in Lake Worth, owner Daniel Chacón says the news brought a wave of emotion — and celebration.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Venezuelan Americans in South Florida react to historic arrest of Nicolás Maduro

Chacón fled Venezuela nearly 30 years ago. Today, he runs a restaurant dedicated to preserving the flavors and culture of his homeland, serving traditional dishes like arepas, empanadas and cachapas. He even ships in ingredients from Venezuela to give customers an authentic taste of home.

“This is a joyous occasion,” Chacón said. “It’s a moment we’ve been waiting for, for a long time. It had been talked about, it had been discussed, but it hadn’t happened yet.”

Saturday night, U.S. special forces captured and extradited Maduro and his wife to face federal charges in New York. For Venezuelans like Chacón, the news represents what he calls a long-overdue turning point for a country he says has endured years of suffering.

The reaction inside his restaurant reflected that feeling.

“Saturday’s sales were a record,” Chacón said. “I was here, my family was here, the employees were here. There was joy.”

While many Venezuelan Americans celebrated, others gathered outside the federal courthouse in protest, calling for Maduro’s release.

To them, Chacón says he has a simple message.

“Venezuela is a country that has suffered a lot,” he said. “What has happened has a positive reason behind it.”

For Chacón and his family, the moment is about hope — hope that Venezuela may finally be on a path toward change.

