'Trump 2024' painting on roof of Lake Worth Beach building leads to citation

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The owner of a business on Lake Avenue in Lake Worth Beach is fighting the city after receiving a citation from code compliance for a large painting on the roof, only visible from the sky, that says "Trump 2024."

Chopper 5 flew above 508 Lake Ave., where a massive message that reads "Trump 2024" – in support of the former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee – is painted in red on the roof of the commercial building.

WPTV spoke with Michael Klein, the owner of Kavasutra Kava Bar, one of the businesses in the building. He told WPTV the business received a citation from the city because it didn't have a permit for a mural.

However, the business and building owners do not consider this a mural because it is on the roof and not on a wall.

"They want us to remove it or file for a permit," Klein said. "But it's not a permittable sign because it's on the roof."

Klein told WPTV that people who live in the condo building next door left a note on his business door complaining about the sign and received the citation the next day.

WPTV contacted the city seeking comment but has yet to receive a reply.

Klein said his attorney is trying to fight it.

According to the citation, there will be a hearing on May 30 at 9 a.m. at City Hall about the sign.

