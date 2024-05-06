Watch Now
'Trump 2024' painting on roof of Lake Worth Beach building leads to citation

Kavasutra Kava Bar owner says he intends to fight city, arguing he doesn't need permit for mural because it's on roof instead of wall
The owner of a business in Lake Worth Beach is fighting the city after receiving a citation from code compliance for a large painting on the roof that says "Trump 2024."
'Trump 2024' visible from above 508 Lake Ave. in Lake Worth Beach, May 6, 2024
Posted at 5:58 PM, May 06, 2024
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The owner of a business on Lake Avenue in Lake Worth Beach is fighting the city after receiving a citation from code compliance for a large painting on the roof, only visible from the sky, that says "Trump 2024."

Chopper 5 flew above 508 Lake Ave., where a massive message that reads "Trump 2024" – in support of the former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee – is painted in red on the roof of the commercial building.

WPTV spoke with Michael Klein, the owner of Kavasutra Kava Bar, one of the businesses in the building. He told WPTV the business received a citation from the city because it didn't have a permit for a mural.

However, the business and building owners do not consider this a mural because it is on the roof and not on a wall.

Michael Klein, owner of Kavasutra Kava Bar in Lake Worth Beach, talks about 'Trump 2024' message on roof, May 6, 2024
Michael Klein, owner of Kavasutra Kava Bar in Lake Worth Beach, speaks to WPTV about the "Trump 2024" message painted on the roof of his business. He received a citation for displaying a mural without a permit, but he believes he doesn't need one because it's on the roof and not a wall.

"They want us to remove it or file for a permit," Klein said. "But it's not a permittable sign because it's on the roof."

Klein told WPTV that people who live in the condo building next door left a note on his business door complaining about the sign and received the citation the next day.

WPTV contacted the city seeking comment but has yet to receive a reply.

Klein said his attorney is trying to fight it.

According to the citation, there will be a hearing on May 30 at 9 a.m. at City Hall about the sign.

