'They need to advertise it more': Circuit faces uncertain future in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A microtransit service that launched in Lake Worth Beach in 2024 could soon be on the chopping block if more residents don't start using it.

The service, called Circuit, offers rides on quiet, electric shuttles for just $1 per person. Riders can request pickup through a mobile app and travel anywhere within city limits — from the beach to downtown, City Hall, Bryant Park, Tri-Rail, and more.

Despite its low cost and convenience, WPTV found many residents are unaware the service even exists.

"What is the Circuit?" one resident asked when questioned about the program.

Others said they're simply out of the loop.

"Oh, I'm just new in the area — I never knew about it," another resident told WPTV.

Some residents said they had heard about Circuit indirectly but weren't sure how it worked.

"So it's like that little bus?" asked Randie Weil, a Boynton Beach resident.

Another resident chimed in, saying, "Oooh yeah, I think my neighbor was telling me about that… you call them and then they pick you up in like a little thing."

That "little thing" is a small electric shuttle designed to reduce traffic and emissions while offering an affordable transportation option. Riders download the Circuit app, register in minutes, and can request a ride in seconds.

Once residents understood how the service works, many said they would consider using it.

"Oh wow — I would use that," one resident said.

For others, Circuit is more than just convenient — it's essential.

"It helps my friend Tracy get around, because she's older and doesn't have a car — groceries, laundry, everything," said resident Erika Danso.

Still, the service comes at a cost. Circuit costs the city and CRA nearly $300,000 a year to operate, and residents said it's currently underutilized.

Weil said her city faces similar challenges.

"They need to advertise it more, because not everybody knows about it," she said.

Supporters argue the service fills a critical accessibility gap, especially for seniors and residents without cars.

"It's cheaper than Uber, cheaper than the bus, cheaper than owning a car," Danso said.

If ridership doesn't increase, Circuit could be discontinued in Lake Worth Beach.

For now, residents hoping to keep the service say the solution is simple: download the app, take a ride, and show city leaders this is a service worth keeping.