Student says she received written threat from peer at Panther Run Elementary

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Since the beginning of the month, fourth-grader Locklyn Scott has been out of her classroom at Panther Run Elementary.



“I definitely miss my friends,” she said.



She will be enrolling in virtual schooling for her own safety.



“My child's life was threatened, and I take it very seriously,” said Brooke Scott, the child’s mother.

“R.I.P. girl, you’ll find out why,” is the alarming note the fourth grader said she found in her notebook at the school in Wellington.

How was it for you to open your journal and see that note? WPTV's Kayla McDermott asked.

“It was really scary, and it just made me feel uncomfortable that someone would say that to me,” Locklyn Scott said.

Filing a police report, school officers said the suspected student admitted to writing the note. That student then retracted their confession, saying they felt threatened at the time of questioning.



School officers ran a handwriting analysis where they determined the writing on the note and the student’s do match.

However, Brooke Scott said no action has been taken aside from being told that her daughter, Locklyn, can transfer out of the classroom or into a new school.



“They are completely negligent. These are real threats, and they're terrifying,” Brooke Scott said.

Pushing the Palm Beach County School District

I looked into the incident, the police response and school district policies about threats.



I asked the Palm Beach County School District if this is protocol as the district’s code of conduct states any threat to kill or do bodily injury are grounds for expulsion but I was told “for the current school year, we can confirm that there have been no viable threats at this school” and the district police report stated the investigation “lacked sufficient evidence.”



Locklyn Scott knows she'll have to get used to going to school at home, but she told me she's glad her parents pulled her out of Panther Run Elementary school.



“I'm really happy that they did that, because I also didn't feel safe there,” she said.

Below is the complete statement from Palm Beach County School District in response to WPTV’s questions: