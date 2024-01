LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is a proud media partner of the 2024 Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival.

More than 600 artists use the pavement as canvas to transform downtown Lake Worth Beach into a temporary outdoor museum of original art and masterpiece reproductions.

Now in its 30th year, the city's signature event will take place Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.