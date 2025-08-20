Person of interest grazed by bullet in deputy-involved shooting in Lake Worth Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A person of interest in an attempted murder investigation was injured during a deputy-involved shooting, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

PBSO said the tactical unit was conducting an investigation on Wednesday just before 12:30 p.m. in the 700 block of South J Street in Lake Worth Beach, when they came in contact with the man.

According to deputies, when agents attempted to make contact, the man produced a handgun. Deputies discharged their agency-issued firearms and the person of interest sustained a graze wound to the hip.

Immediate medical attention was rendered on scene, and the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

Detectives from the violent crimes division responded and have assumed the investigation. More information will be released when it becomes available, deputies said.

This is a developing story.