LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — One pedestrian was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train in Lake Worth Beach, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday night.

It happened at about 6 p.m. near Seventh Avenue and Barnett Drive.

One person was found and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera confirmed a Tri-Rail train struck the person.