Deputies searching for suspect after woman found shot dead in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Saturday night in Lake Worth Beach.

Deputies responded around 11:55 p.m. to reports of gunfire in the 700 block of South Dixie Highway. When they arrived, they found an adult woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division have taken over the investigation. The sheriff’s office says the suspect and motive are currently unknown.

PBSO urges anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

