PBCFR: Residents of Lake Worth Beach assisted living facility moved due to heat, lack of AC

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Residents of a Lake Worth Beach assisted living facility were evacuated this weekend due to excessive heat and lack of air conditioning, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR).

On Friday, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the facility in the 500 block of 3rd Avenue South, where residents voiced concerns about lack of functioning AC in the four-story building.

A statement to WPTV from Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) confirms the facility is Crest Manor.

PBCFR was joined by Palm Beach County Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management, the Florida Division of Emergency Management, and Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration (ACHA) to assess the situation, and found "widespread air conditioning failures" throughout the facility. Multiple rooms were above 81 degrees.

PBCFR says repairs to the AC were attempted on Friday, but when crews returned on Saturday conditions had worsened, especially on the fourth floor, where temperatures in some rooms had reached over 90 degrees.

A "joint decision" was made to shut down the facility and relocate its 42 residents to other facilities. PBCFR says families were notified.

The facility remains closed, and PBCFR says it has "conducted a full fire inspection, and other partner agencies will continue follow-up evaluations to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents."

Reached for comment, AHCA tells WPTV: "The Agency was notified of widespread air conditioning failures at the Crest Manor assisted living facility in Lake Worth and coordinated with local and state agencies to ensure the safe evacuation of residents. All finalized legal actions and inspection reports will be posted on the Agency’s page."