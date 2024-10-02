Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office makes over 10 arrests, 55 citizen contacts during Rail Safety Week

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) made 11 arrests in result of Rail Safety Week in Lake Worth Beach.

The initiative, which ran from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29, also resulted in 55 non-arrest contacts related to railway incidents in addition to the arrests made for trespassing on the tracks.

PBSO District 14 in Lake Worth Beach collaborated with Brightline, Florida East Coast Rail, Tri-Rail and Amtrack. The initiative targeted pedestrian trespassing on railroad tracks, and both vehicle and pedestrian infractions at grade crossing intersections.