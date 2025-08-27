Palm Beach County father raises safety concerns over busy school bus stop

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County father said he fears for his children's safety at their school bus stop after witnessing drivers speeding past stopped school buses and ignoring warning signals.

WATCH BELOW: 'We have no one to direct traffic,' Anthony Baez tells WPTV

Father raises safety concerns over bus stop

Anthony Baez shared a video with WPTV showing students stepping off a school bus and crossing a busy section of Rudolf Road in Lake Worth as cars zip by. In some cases, the bus driver honks in an attempt to get drivers to stop — but many don't.

"I don't want to be here," Baez told WPTV. "I want my son to be able to walk home, but he can't because we have no one to direct traffic."

Baez says he sees the problem every day when picking up his children from the stop. Standing with him at the location, WPTV observed drivers failing to stop even when the bus's stop arm was extended.

Baez says he's reached out to police for help, but so far, nothing has changed.

"My next option was contacting you guys," he said.

He's worried about how dangerous the situation has become, recalling a recent close call.

"Last Friday, a young girl came off the bus and was almost clipped by a truck," Baez said.

WPTV contacted the Palm Beach County School District and its transportation department. The district says parents can petition for changes — such as adding a crossing guard — by visiting the transportation service office to start the process. Baez says he plans to do so but hopes for immediate action.

"I think they could have one cop just sitting on the side, watching the traffic from both angles," Baez suggested.

WPTV also plans to reach out to Palm Springs police, which oversees the area, to find out what enforcement efforts can be made to improve safety along Rudolf Road.