LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A crash with injuries is causing significant traffic delays on I-95 southbound near mile marker 64 in Lake Worth Beach.

The wreck occurred just south of Forest Hill Boulevard and north of 10th Avenue North. As of 9:30 a.m., only one lane was open while emergency crews responded to the scene.

WPTV

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The status of those injured is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.