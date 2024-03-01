Motorcyclist killed, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle hit in crash possibly involving alcohol/drugs

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash late Thursday night in Lake Worth Beach, during which a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle was also struck.

According to a sheriff's office incident report, Jorge Alberto Miranda De Leon, 27, of West Palm Beach, was riding a 2018 Kawasaki 650 motorcycle on Dixie Highway near 4th Avenue North at approximately 10:30 p.m.

That's when a 2013 Dodge Charger, whose driver has only been identified as being from Lake Worth Beach, made a left turn in front of De Leon's motorcycle and slammed into the bike.

De Leon, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from his motorcycle and landed in the street.

The Dodge Charger then crashed into a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle — a 2015 Ford Interceptor sedan whose address is listed as the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex at 3228 Gun Club Road — that was stopped at the intersection.

De Leon was pronounced dead at the scene, while the drivers of the Dodge Charger and sheriff's office vehicle were not hurt.

A 17-year-old Boynton Beach girl in the Charger suffered minor injuries, the crash report showed.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the Charger is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash. Blood results are pending, the incident report said.