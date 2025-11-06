BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Government shutdown or not, the U.S. Military operates 24/7 around the world, and one local organization is ensuring our troops feel connected to home.

Forgotten Soldiers Outreach in Palm Beach County is making a significant impact by sending care packages to active-duty service members, providing them with essential items and a touch of home when they need it most.

Local nonprofit raises $100,000 to support troops with care packages

WPTV anchor and Navy veteran Mike Trim emceed the organization’s 11th annual Heroes Toast fundraiser this week at Benvenuto restaurant in Boynton Beach.

The event sold out and raised $100,000 to help the Forgotten Soldiers Outreach mission.

"Mail call" were the two most important words of the day on deployment," Trim shared as he emcee'd the event.

The care packages sent by Forgotten Soldiers Outreach are packed with basic toiletries, snacks, and cards, all prepared at their headquarters in Lake Worth.

Vietnam veteran and four-time Super Bowl Champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rocky Bleier, served as the keynote speaker for the event.

Bleier was drafted into the Vietnam service while with the Steelers. He suffered injuries in combat, earning him the Purple Heart and Bronze Star awards.

Money raised at the luncheon goes toward Forgotten Soldiers Outreach, which has an estimated yearly cost of more than $400,000 needed to continuously send these packages to troops overseas.

If you'd like to learn more and donate, visit http://forgottensoldiers.org/

