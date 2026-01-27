Lake Worth Beach Residents demand action on immigration enforcement

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Residents in Lake Worth Beach are calling on city commissioners to take action regarding immigration enforcement impacts in their community, prompting officials to plan a town hall meeting to address concerns.

The city commission meeting was packed with residents expressing frustration over Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations affecting local families.

"We the people of Lake Worth Beach demand action from our elected officials," one resident said during public comment.

"Their parents have been taken. Their families have been separated," another resident said, describing the impacts of ICE enforcement on community members.

City Commissioner Sarah Malega announced plans for a community town hall to brainstorm solutions with residents.

"I had conversation with some people outside in the hallway earlier. This is so to take the city out of it, so we don't put a target on our back, I would like to have a town hall," Malega said.

Malega, who is currently in Tallahassee discussing issues impacting the city, was not available for additional comment but said she plans to partner with Compass as the location for the town hall, though no timeline has been set.

Community members walking along Lake Worth Beach expressed mixed reactions to immigration enforcement efforts.

"I think it's a mix of everybody, there are a lot of Spanish people here," said Katie Robertson, describing her neighborhood's demographics. "It's a tough thing to figure out what to do, but I think it's important when they detain people that they don't get hurt."

Fred, who was walking down the beach boardwalk, criticized current enforcement methods.

"I think ICE is way overboard way out of line and what they're doing is like a police state," Fred said.

Charles Murray expressed concerns about due process while walking to a bus stop.

"I hope things start to work out better, this is not that kind of a country that it's starting to turn into. I would like to see harmony," Murray said. "There's no due process it's just taking people without any court orders, so fourth."

However, Bobby Baker, who was also near the beach, supported ICE enforcement while suggesting improvements.

"You need to educate your officers, ICE in how to do these kinds of things, and then we'll get somewhere," Baker said. "A lot of these people aren't bad people, but they need to teach ICE how to pick people up."

Earlier this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state had detained more than 10,000 immigrants since last spring after working alongside federal, state and local law enforcement.

Lake Worth Beach Residents demand transparency on immigration enforcement raids

The planned town hall will give residents an opportunity to voice their concerns and propose solutions as the city navigates immigration enforcement impacts in the community.

