Lake Worth Beach nonprofit collecting donations to help Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A local nonprofit known for feeding families here at home is now stepping up to help families abroad in the wake of a historic storm.

Arms of Hope in Lake Worth Beach is turning compassion into action for the people of Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa— the strongest storm ever to hit the island — left behind billions of dollars in damage and claimed at least 32 lives.

Inside the small building on Winfield Street, the urgency is clear. Barrels line the walls and boxes are stacked to the ceiling, each one filled with food, clothes, and essential supplies for families in need.

For Arms of Hope Director Patrick Livingston Sr., the effort is personal — both for the people he serves locally and for those more than 600 miles away.

"Nonprofits right now, we're going through it, but we try to handle it with a smile and do the best we can," Livingston said.

The group, best known for offering a free restaurant and food pantry to feed those facing hunger in Palm Beach County, is now expanding its mission to help communities in crisis overseas.

"Imagine waking up and walking to an area where your house used to be," Livingston said.

He said the outpouring of support has filled every corner of their small facility — a challenge he calls "a good problem to have."

"The first thing we're focusing on is giving food, clothing, and hygiene products to them," he added.

Livingston and his son, Patrick Livingston Jr., are racing to meet a tight shipping deadline. They hope to have donations packed and ready to go by Friday, to arrive in Jamaica before a duty-free window closes on Nov. 28.

"Which would give us the two- to three-week time period we need — because by the time it gets there, it'll be close to that deadline — so there's no charge to the organizations we're partnering with," Livingston explained.

His son said the goal is to reach those who might otherwise be overlooked.

"A lot of these rural areas are being forgotten about — and they need the help too," said Patrick Livingston Jr.

From diapers and formula to medical supplies for seniors, every donation makes a difference. And for a nonprofit already working hard to meet the growing need for food assistance here at home, this mission is one of both heart and hope.

Those wishing to help can donate in person at 1512 Winfield Street in Lake Worth Beach, online at armsofhopecommunityinc.org, or by calling (512) 350-6414.