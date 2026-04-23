Lake Worth Beach interim city manager resigns amid ongoing search for permanent leader

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Lake Worth Beach Interim City Manager Jamie Brown resigned from his post Tuesday night as the city continues its nationwide search for a permanent replacement.

Interim city manager resigns in Lake Worth Beach

The resignation occurred during the city's commission meeting Tuesday night. The city commission unanimously appointed Assistant City Manager Troy Perry to take over the interim city manager role.

Brown will remain with the city and return to his previous position as public works director.

"Tonight will be my final night as the interim city manager. I think it’s the right time," Brown said. "We’ve still got a lot of work to do and I am hopeful the next person up here is ready to work."

Lake Worth Beach has not had a permanent city manager since December 2023, a span of more than two years.

The permanent position will pay between $285,000 to $345,000 a year, making it one of the highest-paid city manager jobs in Palm Beach County.