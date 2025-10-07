Lake Worth Beach commissioners debate charter changes for potential oceanfront development

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — During a nearly five-hour special meeting Monday night, Lake Worth Beach city commissioners discussed several potential charter changes, including some that could pave the way for new development along the city’s oceanfront.

Commissioners voted to move forward with two proposed charter amendments as referendum items, one related to lease terms for properties east of A1A, and another for lease terms on other city-owned properties.

However, a proposed amendment to increase building height limits will not move forward as a referendum item.

We first told you about the project last month, known as H.O.R.I.Z.O.N. Many residents told WPTV they feared the charter changes would open the door for a new five-acre project beside Lake Worth Beach.

The proposal includes a Hyatt-branded hotel, a redesigned Jack Nicklaus golf course, and a relocated community pool.

Last month, developers asked the city to place questions on the ballot, including one for a 99-year lease on city-owned land east and west of A1A and another to allow a height exception up to 120 feet.

Many residents, like Ginny Powell, said it’s too much change for their beach town.

“I don’t want to see a wall of high rises down Lake Avenue,” Powell said. “We want to see smart growth. We don’t want to see overdevelopment. We want to keep our historic charm.”

Several attendees at the meeting also called for more community engagement before any future charter changes move forward.