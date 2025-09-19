Former deputy police chief weighs in on officer pepper-spraying Lake Worth HS students

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A large brawl caught on camera Thursday at Lake Worth Community High School has sparked a larger conversation about violence at the school after a school police officer pepper-sprayed dozens of students to disperse the crowd.
The incident, which sent 32 people to the hospital, happened in the school's cafeteria when a fight between two students escalated into a larger confrontation involving dozens.
Video taken inside the cafeteria showed the officer pepper-spraying people around her as she attempted to break up the fight.
"There's people throwing drinks, food everywhere, people stepping on chairs on the tables," Jazleen Martinez, a senior at the school, said.
"There were just so many kids crying trying to call their moms, saying call 911," Ashley Lucas, another student who attends the school, said.
WPTV reporter Kayla McDermott on Friday showed the clips to Richard Morris, a retired deputy police chief with the West Palm Beach Police Department, who defended the officer's actions.
"The situation was totally out of control," Morris said. "She made a decision, a decision that she could gain control using that pepper spray."
Morris said school police officers are trained like any other officer and that the pepper spray is an effective tool to disperse a crowd without long-term health effects.
"She was spraying to protect all the other students," Morris said. "It doesn't take much, (like) a kick to the head, to cause serious damage," Morris said.
He also noted that the officer appeared to be alone during the incident.
"The size of the people, compared to her, makes a big difference," Morris said. "It's not like they're elementary school (students)."
Lorraine Olson, an ESE support facilitator at the school, raised concern about the number of fights at Lake Worth High School this year.
She said there was a fight earlier that same day and defended the officer's actions.
"She did it because she needed to," Olson said. "She did her job professionally."
Morris also told McDermott that if the officer worked for him when he was still a deputy police chief, he "would not punish that officer."
WPTV is hearing from students and school employees about an increase in violence at Lake Worth High School, McDermott reached out to the School District of Palm Beach County.
We asked the district multiple times about the violence and for an update on the 32 people sent to the hospital, but the district has not responded.
However, Principal Elena Villani said a Friday statement to families and staff that said she was "relieved to report that no one was seriously injured and "these hospital visits were primarily for the mild effects of pepper spray, such as watery eyes and coughing."
Below is the full statement that Villani sent to families and staff on Friday:
"Good afternoon Lake Worth Community High School families and staff,
I am writing to provide an update on yesterday's incident. Following a review with our administrative team and School Police, I want to share more information with you.
Yesterday, a physical altercation occurred between two students, and a third student began acting inappropriately. School staff and our School Police Officer responded immediately. As staff was attempting to address the initial fight, other students created a larger disruption by engaging in disorderly conduct such as shoving and throwing objects. I want to be clear that this behavior is unacceptable, and I am deeply disappointed in the choices these students made.
In accordance with established police procedures, our School Police Officer deployed pepper spray to disperse the crowd in an effort to minimize the potential for serious injury to anyone. As a result, some students in the immediate vicinity were impacted by the spray.
Following the incident, there was a significant emergency response to our campus. Based on the assessment of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, 32 individuals were transported to local hospitals out of an abundance of caution. I am relieved to report that no one was seriously injured. These hospital visits were primarily for the mild effects of pepper spray, such as watery eyes and coughing.
Two of the students who began the altercation are now facing serious consequences, including criminal charges. In addition, all three students involved will not be returning to Lake Worth High School and will be disciplined according to the Student Code of Conduct. We are continuing to review camera footage and other evidence to identify any other students who violated the Student Code of Conduct. Any student found to have participated in this unacceptable behavior will face strict disciplinary action.
While yesterday's incident was a significant disruption, I will not let it define the rich culture we have built here. I am proud of our students who acted with maturity and remained focused on their school day. I am also deeply grateful for our dedicated staff, who quickly restored normal school operations.
The School District is committed to a safe learning environment and maintains a Zero Tolerance Policy for any student who threatens the safety of our campus. Please use this as an opportunity to talk to your student about making good choices and remind them that this behavior is never tolerated. Our school counselors are available for any student who may need support.
Thank you for your continued support of Lake Worth Community High School."