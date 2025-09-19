Former deputy police chief weighs in on officer pepper-spraying Lake Worth HS students

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A large brawl caught on camera Thursday at Lake Worth Community High School has sparked a larger conversation about violence at the school after a school police officer pepper-sprayed dozens of students to disperse the crowd.

The incident, which sent 32 people to the hospital, happened in the school's cafeteria when a fight between two students escalated into a larger confrontation involving dozens.

WATCH BELOW: Former deputy police chief weighs in SRO's actions

Former deputy chief weighs in officer pepper spraying Lake Worth HS students

Video taken inside the cafeteria showed the officer pepper-spraying people around her as she attempted to break up the fight.

"There's people throwing drinks, food everywhere, people stepping on chairs on the tables," Jazleen Martinez, a senior at the school, said.

"There were just so many kids crying trying to call their moms, saying call 911," Ashley Lucas, another student who attends the school, said.

WPTV reporter Kayla McDermott on Friday showed the clips to Richard Morris, a retired deputy police chief with the West Palm Beach Police Department, who defended the officer's actions.

"The situation was totally out of control," Morris said. "She made a decision, a decision that she could gain control using that pepper spray."

Morris said school police officers are trained like any other officer and that the pepper spray is an effective tool to disperse a crowd without long-term health effects.

"She was spraying to protect all the other students," Morris said. "It doesn't take much, (like) a kick to the head, to cause serious damage," Morris said.

He also noted that the officer appeared to be alone during the incident.

"The size of the people, compared to her, makes a big difference," Morris said. "It's not like they're elementary school (students)."

32 people taken to 4 hospitals after school fight

Lorraine Olson, an ESE support facilitator at the school, raised concern about the number of fights at Lake Worth High School this year.

She said there was a fight earlier that same day and defended the officer's actions.

"She did it because she needed to," Olson said. "She did her job professionally."

Morris also told McDermott that if the officer worked for him when he was still a deputy police chief, he "would not punish that officer."

WPTV is hearing from students and school employees about an increase in violence at Lake Worth High School, McDermott reached out to the School District of Palm Beach County.

We asked the district multiple times about the violence and for an update on the 32 people sent to the hospital, but the district has not responded.

However, Principal Elena Villani said a Friday statement to families and staff that said she was "relieved to report that no one was seriously injured and "these hospital visits were primarily for the mild effects of pepper spray, such as watery eyes and coughing."

Below is the full statement that Villani sent to families and staff on Friday: