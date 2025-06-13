Watch Now
Family of 5, including 2 children, affected by home fire in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A family of five, including two children, has been impacted by a home fire in Lake Worth Beach, according to the Red Cross.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) responded to the fire at the 200 block of South C Street at around 5 p.m. Thursday after a next-door neighbor said they saw smoke coming from a window.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the back window of the home and found a small smoldering fire. PBCFR said the fire was under control almost immediately.

The occupants were not home at the time, but PBCFR was able to safely rescue a dog from inside.

The Red Cross will be providing assistance for the family.

