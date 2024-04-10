Detectives seek to identify man recording woman in restroom in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Detectives are seeking to identify a man recording a woman in a public restroom on the beach in Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

At 4:40 p.m. March 31, the victim was using the restroom at 10 S. Ocean Blvd. when she noticed a pair of hands positioned on the floor in the stall next to her.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office PBSO is looking for a man who recorded a woman in a public restroom in Lake Worth Beach.



"Leaning forward, she observed an unknown man crouched down watching her and observed a black cellphone in his hand," spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release. "Believing the male was recording her, unbeknown to the suspect she recorded him using her cellphone. When the victim exited the bathroom she asked if anyone saw a male just leave the bathroom to which they confirmed."

The man was wearing a multi-colored Miami Heat tank top, black shorts with white piping, black sunglasses and a wristwatch.

PBSO urges anyone with information on these suspects to contact Crime Stoppers ** TIPS, 1-800-458-TIPS or remain anonymous by downloading its new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. Downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

