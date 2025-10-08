Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyLake Worth Beach

Actions

Construction crew discovers human remains in Lake Worth

Remains found at the 4400 block of Davis Road
PBSO, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
File photo of a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office cruiser.
PBSO, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Posted

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — A construction crew discovered human remains while working at a site Monday afternoon, said the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO).

Deputies were called to the construction site located on the 4400 block of Davis Road where they discovered what appeared to be a femur and pelvic bone.

PBSO said the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office and personnel from Florida Gulf Coast University were immediately notified.

A formal recovery operation began on Tuesday to search for additional remains. The search is expected to continue through Wednesday, October 8.

The investigation is said to be active and ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening