Construction crew discovers human remains in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — A construction crew discovered human remains while working at a site Monday afternoon, said the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO).

Deputies were called to the construction site located on the 4400 block of Davis Road where they discovered what appeared to be a femur and pelvic bone.

PBSO said the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office and personnel from Florida Gulf Coast University were immediately notified.

A formal recovery operation began on Tuesday to search for additional remains. The search is expected to continue through Wednesday, October 8.

The investigation is said to be active and ongoing.