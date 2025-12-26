7-year-old dies after drowning in neighborhood pool on Christmas Eve in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A child is dead after drowning in a neighborhood swimming pool on Christmas Eve, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Fire Rescue crews responded to a reported drowning around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of 19th Avenue North in Lake Worth Beach.

Deputies said a 7-year-old child was found unresponsive and taken to St. Mary's Medical Center, where the child was pronounced dead at about 3:30 p.m.

Deputies said the child was discovered in the pool by an 8-year-old friend.