Brightline train hits stalled vehicle on the tracks in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A Brightline train hit a stalled vehicle on the tracks in Lake Worth Beach on Thursday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The collision occurred just after 1 p.m. at the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Dixie Highway.

Investigators said the driver was also hit during the impact.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue took the driver to a local hospital, where his condition remains unknown.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is active and ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.