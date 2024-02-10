Boy, 15, pleads guilty to second-degree murder in stabbing in 2022

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in the stabbing death of a 19-year-old man during a birthday party in Lake Worth Beach in 2022.

Manuel Marcos Cardona, of Lake Worth Beach, was 14 years old during the crime on June 18, 2022 but was charged as an adult on Aug. 15, 2022.

Cardona had faced life in prison but in a plea deal he received a shorter sentence, according to records at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

On Thursday, Circuit Judge Cymonie Rowe approved the plea deal.

The victim is not being identified because of Marcy's Law.

According to the arrest report, a fight broke out between two adults during a 5-year-old child's birthday party at a home. The victim stepped in to break it up and other people at the party surrounded him.

The victim was stabbed five times, and the suspect and his parents further beat him, according to the arrest report.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue took him to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, where he died the next day.

On June 21, 2022, Cardona and his family attempted to flee to North Carolina but the Brevard County Sheriff's Office stopped the vehicle there.

He was extradited to Palm Beach County. He initially was housed in the juvenvile wing of the jail but later was charged as an adult.

